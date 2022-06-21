Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa starring Tapsee Pannu to premiere at London Film Festival

Dobaaraa is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures new wing, Cult Movies, and is set for a release on August 19

Picture Courtesy: PR

Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Dobaaraa is set to release on 19th August 2022. To add more excitement to this, The Tapsee Pannu-starrer will premiere at the London Film Festival. The director-actor duo will present the film at the opening night Gala of #LIFF2022 on 23rd June, 6 PM.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor (Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms) and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

This thriller reunites Tapsee and Anurag for the third time. With Dobaaraa, the pair of Taapsee & Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the success of Thappad.

Show full article