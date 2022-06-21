Breaking News
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall
Mumbai: In six months, 2021 saw 206 per cent rise in heart attack deaths
Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day
Maharashtra cyber cops bombard citizens with messages to curb online frauds
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade blood drive gets rap on knuckles by BMC
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Anurag Kashyaps Dobaaraa starring Tapsee Pannu to premiere at London Film Festival

Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa starring Tapsee Pannu to premiere at London Film Festival

Updated on: 21 June,2022 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Dobaaraa is the first film under Balaji Motion Pictures new wing, Cult Movies, and is set for a release on August 19

Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa starring Tapsee Pannu to premiere at London Film Festival

Picture Courtesy: PR


Ektaa R Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap’s thriller Dobaaraa is set to release on 19th August 2022. To add more excitement to this, The Tapsee Pannu-starrer will premiere at the London Film Festival. The director-actor duo will present the film at the opening night Gala of #LIFF2022 on 23rd June, 6 PM.  

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor (Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms) and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena). 




This  thriller reunites Tapsee and Anurag for the third time. With Dobaaraa, the pair of Taapsee & Pavail Gulati will be seen again after the success of Thappad.


Show full article

taapsee pannu anurag kashyap bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK