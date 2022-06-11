'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu unveils new poster, trailer to drop on June 20

The film is based on the life of Mithali Dorai Raj, the celebrated skipper of the Indian women's cricket team who recently hung up her boots and announced her retirement from all forms of cricket

Picture courtesy/Taapsee Pannu's Twitter account

A new poster from Taapsee Pannu's Mithali Raj biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' was released on Friday. It shows Taapsee's character holding the cricket bat as she prepares to step on the field with her back facing the camera.

A legacy that redefined the gentleman's game. A captain who was not just a player but an inspiration.



Aaiye dekhe Mithali Raj ki kahaani!#ShabaashMithu trailer out on June 20.#KhelBadalGaya #NazariyaBadlo pic.twitter.com/4aQ3IqsUSp — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 10, 2022

