'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu unveils new poster, trailer to drop on June 20

Updated on: 11 June,2022 09:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

The film is based on the life of Mithali Dorai Raj, the celebrated skipper of the Indian women's cricket team who recently hung up her boots and announced her retirement from all forms of cricket

Picture courtesy/Taapsee Pannu's Twitter account


A new poster from Taapsee Pannu's Mithali Raj biopic 'Shabaash Mithu' was released on Friday. It shows Taapsee's character holding the cricket bat as she prepares to step on the field with her back facing the camera.

The film is based on the life of Mithali Dorai Raj, the celebrated skipper of the Indian women's cricket team who recently hung up her boots and announced her retirement from all forms of cricket.





