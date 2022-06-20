Shabaash Mithu trailer: Taapsee Pannu plays Mithali Raj with utmost conviction

Taapsee Pannu and Mithali Raj is changing the gentleman's game

Shabaash Mithu. Picture courtesy/Youtube

Shabaash Mithu, a film starring Taapsee Pannu and based on the life of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj, has launched its trailer today.

Mithali Raj, who is known for her record-breaking 23-year-long career in international cricket, made over 10000 runs in ODI. The film follows her journey to becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of girls and women across the world. The film is a tribute to the recently retired icon!

