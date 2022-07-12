Watch video! Taapsee Pannu opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 July,2022 07:23 PM IST
Natasha Coutinho D`souza

The actress features in 'Dunki'

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram


Taapsee Pannu, who plays Mithali Raj in her biopic that releases this week, 'Shabaash Mithu,' will next feature in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Shah Rukh Khan. 

In a chat with mid-day for the special series 'Flashback with the stars,' Taapsee says, "There's still a long way for that film to release. It's the biggest opportunity for me."





The actress also spoke about her journey in films, from the time when her own team didn't believe in her, to having back to back releases, "Sometimes it's good to have people who never expected anything from you. That worked for me because people had no expectations so whatever I did got them to notice me. Now people have expectations but I've always liked to be the dark horse. That takes you a long way."

