Watch video! Taapsee Pannu: Being a team owner is stressful

Taapsee joins mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars'

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu is the latest guest on mid-day.com's special series, 'Flashback with the stars.' Watch the actress recall her journey from studying engineering to modelling and films. The actress who plays the lead in the upcoming biopic of Mithali Raj 'Shabaash Mithu' also has a sports connect in real life, she owns the Badminton team, Pune 7 Aces.

Watch video to know more!

Speaking about her role as team owner, Taapsee says, "With the fact that we are now allowed to have an audience, I should again come in to action. In the last two years, we didn't see the league because there was no live audience allowed, I'm looking forward to that. It's a very stressful position to be in because you get attached to your team so much! Their emotions, losses and victories matter to you beyond just results. So that's one very different experience I go through as a team owner."

Opening up about her onscreen avatar and playing Mithali, Taapsee says, "She's a very different personality from what I am, so I can't take the liberty of conceiving the character the way I want to. When I was filming, Mithali was still playing now she's retired recently but people who know cricket well, know about her. It becomes a fixed image that I need to fit into, I can't create my own character out of it. Hence the pressure and expectations, I've got used to it now."

