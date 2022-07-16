In your mother tongue

Aamir Khan plans to release Laal Singh Chaddha worldwide with subtitles in corresponding languages

Even if one does not comprehend the Hindi language and wish to watch Laal Singh Chaddha, fret not, for Aamir Khan has thought ahead. The actor has decided to release the film worldwide to cater every Bollywood fan. To tackle the language barrier across the globe, producers Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures will showcase the film in corresponding languages.

A trailer of Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of Forrest Gump (1994) starring Tom Hanks, in French, has already released in France. A trade source informed, “In France, they released the two-minute-48-seconds trailer this week with French subtitles. Apart from France, Middle-East, and South-East Asia, Paramount is exploring other European countries, including Italy, Germany, and Switzerland. The movie will reach out to a wider audience and connect on an emotional level.”

Hoping that people around the globe will witness Indian culture, Mark Weinstock, Paramount Pictures, president of worldwide marketing and distribution says, “Like the original, this movie is full of heart and hope and universally relatable themes. We can’t wait for audiences everywhere to meet Laal and see India’s culture and history through his unique lens.” Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chiatanya.