Shraddha Kapoor crosses a whopping 80 million followers on Instagram

Pic/ Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Owing to her bubbly personality and her charm, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has crossed a whopping 80 million followers on Instagram! Being an actor from the new-gen, Shraddha does not shy away from taking to her Instagram feed every now and then and share the littlest updates of her life.

Shraddha is relatable for many reasons but when the thing that draws parallels between the actress and her fans is their love for food. Kapoor loves food and there is no doubt about that. Time and again, the actress has proven that she is a connoisseur of toothsome food and her social media is full of gourmet food, mouthwatering appetizers, and cultural delights from the places she goes for her film shoots.

Meanwhile, riding high on the success of her last release, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Shraddha Kapoor has once again proved her bankability as a prolific performer and also upped her hotness game. The audience, industry and critics alike have praised the actress for her stellar performance and her remarkable yet fresh chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor.

Shraddha agrees that there is a "big sense of responsibility" on her shoulders as so much hopes are riding on her when it comes to her performances. She said that it is because of the love she gets from the audiences, who she says is the reason behind living her "childhood dreams".

The actress added: "So, I take that kind of responsibility and yes, it's also inspiring and all the energy and inspiration comes from the audiences... They are the reason I have been able to live my childhood dream. It does feel like there is pressure and responsibility."

In a conversation with IANS, Shraddha said: "It definitely adds a big sense of responsibility. I feel that I am here to entertain people and I want to keep doing that. I need to be a part of films that will provide that."

Shraddha Kapoor is also slated to be featured in ‘Stree 2’, one of the most highly-anticipated films from her successful filmography.

(With inputs from IANS)