Breaking News
I will always remain with NCP: Ajit Pawar
21 killed in hospital fire in Beijing
Covid-19: Mumbai records 220 cases
Maharashtra sunstroke tragedy: Death toll climbs to 14; seven still in hospital
Maha govt to pay Rs 3 lakh to kin of people who died in hoarding crash in Pune
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shraddha Kapoor crosses a whopping 80 million followers on Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor crosses a whopping 80 million followers on Instagram

Updated on: 18 April,2023 09:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Owing to her bubbly personality and her charm, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has crossed a whopping 80 million followers on Instagram! Being an actor from the new-gen, Shraddha does not shy away from taking to her Instagram feed every now and then and share the littlest updates of her life

Shraddha Kapoor crosses a whopping 80 million followers on Instagram

Pic/ Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Listen to this article
Shraddha Kapoor crosses a whopping 80 million followers on Instagram
x
00:00

Owing to her bubbly personality and her charm, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has crossed a whopping 80 million followers on Instagram! Being an actor from the new-gen, Shraddha does not shy away from taking to her Instagram feed every now and then and share the littlest updates of her life.


Shraddha is relatable for many reasons but when the thing that draws parallels between the actress and her fans is their love for food. Kapoor loves food and there is no doubt about that. Time and again, the actress has proven that she is a connoisseur of toothsome food and her social media is full of gourmet food, mouthwatering appetizers, and cultural delights from the places she goes for her film shoots.



Also read: Shraddha Kapoor reveals about her 'favourite part' from the star-studded NMACC gala


Meanwhile, riding high on the success of her last release, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Shraddha Kapoor has once again proved her bankability as a prolific performer and also upped her hotness game. The audience, industry and critics alike have praised the actress for her stellar performance and her remarkable yet fresh chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor.

Shraddha agrees that there is a "big sense of responsibility" on her shoulders as so much hopes are riding on her when it comes to her performances. She said that it is because of the love she gets from the audiences, who she says is the reason behind living her "childhood dreams".

The actress added: "So, I take that kind of responsibility and yes, it's also inspiring and all the energy and inspiration comes from the audiences... They are the reason I have been able to live my childhood dream. It does feel like there is pressure and responsibility."

In a conversation with IANS, Shraddha said: "It definitely adds a big sense of responsibility. I feel that I am here to entertain people and I want to keep doing that. I need to be a part of films that will provide that."

Shraddha Kapoor is also slated to be featured in ‘Stree 2’, one of the most highly-anticipated films from her successful filmography. 

(With inputs from IANS)

shraddha kapoor Instagram Entertainment News Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK