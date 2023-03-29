'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 200 cr worldwide

Well-studded with all the entertaining elements, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has proved to be a genuine box office blockbuster

The fever of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' seems to be constantly rising all across the globe. With each passing day, the craze of this rom-com is creating examples of its success. While a huge crowd of audience is still flocking to the theaters, the film has collected a whooping figure of Rs. 161 Cr. in India, and Rs. 201 Cr. worldwide in its 3rd week.

Well-studded with all the entertaining elements, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has proved to be a genuine box office blockbuster. While the dialogue, songs, and story of the film are winning the hearts of the audience, the film is registering steady growth at the box office windows all across the globe. With Rs. 161 Cr NBOC, 201 Cr. GBOC and 40 Cr. overseas collection in its 3rd week, the film has emerged as Luv Ranjan’s highest worldwide grosser and has crossed Rs. 148 Cr. GBOC of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

Moreover, with all these ever-growing box office figures, it would be amazing to see what wonders the film is going to create further at the box office.

The movie 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in their respective roles, with the added bonus of Luv Ranjan's regular collaborators Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha making cameo appearances.

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

Luv Ranjan is known for his romantic comedies like 'Pyaar Ka Panchnama' (2011), 'Pyaar Ka Panchnama 2' (2015), 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' (2018), and 'De De Pyaar De' (2019).

Shraddha Kapoor's performance in the film is outstanding. Her character is more than just glamorous scenes because it has depth and substance. She stands toe-to-toe with Ranbir in terms of both acting and dancing abilities, and their on-screen chemistry is simply mind-blowing.

Overall, this is a family entertainment movie. The film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' released on March 8, is running successfully in cinemas worldwide.