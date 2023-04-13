Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor come on board together for 'Bhul Chuk Maaf'

Kartik and Shraddha have earlier worked together in Luv Ranjan's latest release 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha played the leads whereas Kartik had a cameo

Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor. Pics/Yogen Shah

Woah! Actors Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to share screen space in a new film titled 'Bhul Chuk Maaf'.

The update was shared via a press statement by Jio Studios' team. However, no other details regarding the film were disclosed.

Kartik and Shraddha have earlier worked together in Luv Ranjan's latest release 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha played the leads whereas Kartik had a cameo.

On Wednesday, Jio Studios organised a special event at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.The production house announced its upcoming lineup of films and web series at the grand event, which is attended by Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor among others.

Shraddha, too, marked her presence at the event. Shraddha was dressed to the nines for the special night. She opted for a red sequin saree.

Now it will be exciting to see what Kartik and Shraddha have in store for their fans.

