Updated on: 13 April,2023 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Kartik and Shraddha have earlier worked together in Luv Ranjan's latest release 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha played the leads whereas Kartik had a cameo

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor come on board together for 'Bhul Chuk Maaf'

Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor. Pics/Yogen Shah


Woah! Actors Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to share screen space in a new film titled 'Bhul Chuk Maaf'.


The update was shared via a press statement by Jio Studios' team. However, no other details regarding the film were disclosed.



Kartik and Shraddha have earlier worked together in Luv Ranjan's latest release 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha played the leads whereas Kartik had a cameo.


On Wednesday, Jio Studios organised a special event at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre.The production house announced its upcoming lineup of films and web series at the grand event, which is attended by Aamir Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor among others.

Shraddha, too, marked her presence at the event. Shraddha was dressed to the nines for the special night. She opted for a red sequin saree.

Now it will be exciting to see what Kartik and Shraddha have in store for their fans.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

