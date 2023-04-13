Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Stree 2’ release date announced

At the grand event in Mumbai, filmmakers and actors announced the release date of the upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree 2' which is the sequel to the 2018 film 'Stree'

L-Rajkummar Rao; R-Stree movie poster

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s starrer ‘Stree’ was a commercial success and critically acclaimed film in 2018, and one of the highest grossers of the year. It was a fresh pairing that created a buzz among fans and viewers.

The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The film was helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan with Raj and D.K. Fans were eagerly waiting to hear about the 2018 film's ‘Stree’ sequel. So the wait is over.

Recently, the filmmakers and powerhouse performer Rajkummar Rao announced the release date at a grand event held in Mumbai. Along with that, the makers and Varun Dhawan announced the sequel to the horror-comedy film 'Bhediya'. Varun Dhawan himself unveiled the logo of ‘Bhediya 2’ and even made a wolf sound, expressing his excitement.

Rajkummar Rao had a cameo in Varun Dhawan's horror comedy film 'Bhediya', which was released in November 2022 last year.

'Stree 2' is all set to release on August 31st, 2024. The first installment of Stree was released on the same day, i.e., August 31st, 2018 and Varun Dhawan's 'Bhediya 2' is expected to hit screens in 2025.

Also Read: Badhaai Do to Bheed: The Year of Rajkummar Rao

Most recently, actor Rajkummar Rao was presented with the 'Most Stylish Youth Icon' and ‘Best Actor-Jury’ at two prestigious award galas.

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the black-and-white drama film ‘Bheed’ in which they showcased the events of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown in India. Rao played a cop in the film, on the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar played the character of a doctor.

Rajkummar Rao will be seen next in Sharan Sharma’s ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ ,along with Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film will be based on the life story of cricketer and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Also, he has upcoming projects like 'Stree 2', 'Guns and Gulaab', and 'SRI' which will be the biopic of Srikanth Bolla in the pipeline.

2023 will definitely be the year of Rajkummar Rao.