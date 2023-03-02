Breaking News
Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F's 'SRI' gets a release date

Updated on: 02 March,2023 03:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Rajkummar Rao will be seen essaying the role of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F who are gearing up to inspire the audience with the moving story of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla, titled 'SRI', on Thursday, makers unveiled the release date of the film.


Sharing a short clip with the release date, he wrote, "The inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla #SRI all set to release 15th September 2023!."

Rajkummar Rao will be seen essaying the role of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

Helmed by 'Saand Ki Aankh' director Tushar Hiranandani, the biopic stars Rajkummar Rao, Sharad Kelkar and south actor Jyothika in the lead roles and is based on the life of industrialist Srikant Bholla, who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.

Srikanth has faced immense opposition and struggle early in life right from his birth to fighting a long-standing legal battle with the state after class 10 to opt science stream. However, Srikanth always had bigger dreams, he not only cleared his tenth and twelfth standard exams with flying colours but also managed to be the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

The new project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. The film slated to release on September, 15, 2023.

Apart from this film, Rajkummar will be seen sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi'. He also has 'Bheed' with Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty. The film is scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 24 March 2023. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

