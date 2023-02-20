Rajkummar Rao shares unseen pictures with Patralekhaa on her birthday

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle to share adorable pictures with Patralekhaa and penned a sweet note for her

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle to wish his wife and actress Patralekhaa on her birthday with some unseen pictures. The actor shared happy pictures with Patralekhaa from their time together.

Sharing a couple on pictures, Rajkummar wrote, "Happy birthday my love. @patralekhaa This is going to be one of the best years of your life. I love you"

The first picture is of the couple twinning in white and clicking a selfie during one of their recent holiday. The third picture is a an adorable candid picture of the couple hugging and looking at each other. Patralekhaa can be seen smiling while Raj is seen doing a pout.

Just a couple of days ago, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa celebrated Valentine's Day with a sweet post. They took to their Instagram handle and shared a collage. One part of the picture had a picture of them from 2010 and the other picture from their wedding day. In both pictures, the duo is seen posing with their head touching each other.

"From 2010 to 2023 and to infinity and beyond. From being your boyfriend to being your husband. It’s your love only which keeps me going. Thank you my love @patralekhaa for being my strength, my most honest critic and for always pushing me to strive for excellence," Rajkummar wrote along with the photo.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh in November 2021. The couple worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut film 'Citylights' in 2014. Rajkummar had once revealed that it was love at first sight for him when he first saw her in an advertisment and vouched to get married to her someday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen with Janhvi Kapoor in Mr. And Mrs Mahi. He also has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar which is scheduled to hit the cinemas on March 24.