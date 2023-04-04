Breaking News
Badhaai Do to Bheed: The Year of Rajkummar Rao

Updated on: 04 April,2023 05:42 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The magic of Rajkummar Rao continues with latest one Bheed!

Badhaai Do to Bheed: The Year of Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao


Rajkummar Rao goes by many names in the film industry-'shape-shifter of Bollywood', 'thinking actor', 'all-round entertainer' but what is truly remarkable about Rao is that he doesn't hold back and gives his best. Coupled with his deep understanding of the human psyche and the Indian social milieu, he stands tall as a performer today.



 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)




His range as an actor was evident in his portrayal of bicep-loving, protein-shake-chugging closeted gay policeman in the hugely entertaining Badhaai Do to a cop who has altered his family name that conceals his caste identity and is charged with imposing the will of the state on migrant workers in the recent Bheed. he also impressed as an adulterous techie with a dark side in Monica O My Darling. 

Speaking of Bheed, Rao shouldered the film portraying the role of a police officer showing off his mettle once again earning him a great amount of critical acclaim and people calling him one of the best actors of our country for his brilliant performances. Anubhav Sinha's directorial has become the most critically acclaimed film of 2023.

The actor had recently told mid-day.com, "It's Pankaj Kapurji's character that stayed with me because he's playing a migrant worker and representing millions of people. His character's hardships and struggles, even my character Surya Kumar Singh is somebody who wants to do the right thing but he has to be within limits, everything has to be under the law. The conflict between Pankajji and my character has really stayed with me."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

More recently, Rao was presented with the 'Most Stylish Youth Icon' and ‘Best Actor- Jury’ at two prestigious award galas. Coming up for Rao are his films, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Guns and Gulaabs and SRI, the biopic of Srikanth Bolla.

Rajkummar Rao Bhumi Pednekar Bheed bollywood bollywood news

