Have you heard? Kartik Aaryan to play unknown hero

Kartik Aaryan will start shooting for Kabir Khan's directorial from May

Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan will kick off the shoot of his next film, directed by Kabir Khan, next month. Touting it to be about an unknown hero, Khan said, “It is a fascinating true story that I came across. It’s about an unknown hero. What compelled me to tell this story is that [many Indians will] not know this person. How did we let someone who did so much, fade away? That’s the excitement. I’ll start shooting for the film in May, and Kartik Aaryan is playing the lead in it. The casting

for other characters is underway.” Currently, Aaryan is in Kashmir to shoot for a romantic track for his next, Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor is said to have already begun the prep work for Khan’s film.

Birthday greetings

Disha Patani, who collaborated with Jackie Chan in the 2017 film, Kung Fu Yoga, wished him on his 69th birthday yesterday. Sharing a bunch of pictures from her time shooting with him for the movie, she wrote: “Happy birthday to the living legend. There will never be anyone like you. You’ve constantly put your life at risk just to entertain us. I’m grateful to have met you and known you as the most beautiful human being! Keep spreading your love and light, and inspiring all of us.”

Cricket on my mind

Amit Trivedi is set to celebrate his birthday by hosting a friendly cricket match today. “I am not very big on birthday celebrations; I prefer spending time with my loved ones. As musicians, we travel often for shows, and get little time for ourselves and our dear ones. So, on this day, I am taking the opportunity to do what I love and miss the most — spending quality time with my family and close friends playing cricket,” he said.

Star’s fan-moment

In a BTS video released by the makers, RRR star Ram Charan has opened up about his experience of shaking a leg with Salman Khan in the song, Yentamma, for the movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Charan, who will make a guest appe-arance in the film, said that the experience was like a ‘little boy’s dream coming true’. “One of my most precious on-screen moments. Love you, bhai,” Charan wrote on social media. The song has been composed by Payal Dev, and choreographed by Jani Master.

Bulletproof Bhai

Under threats from various quarters, Salman Khan has acquired a swank white bulletproof SUV in which he zips around, barely months after getting a gun licence for self-defence, sources close to the actor said. Already accorded a Y-Plus security cover, Khan is not taking chances and has imported a yet-to-be-launched Nissan Patrol SUV for his travail-free travels in and around Mumbai. This would be an upgrade on his erstwhile modified Toyota Land Cruiser with armour and bulletproof glass, but is considered a lower level of protection. The developments follow the series of threats in the past few months from the mafia don Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang, to him and his aged father, renowned Bollywood writer Salim Khan.

King Khan, indeed

Shah Rukh Khan has topped a magazine’s poll for its annual list, bagging more reader votes than football ace Lionel Messi, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. According to the American publication, the Pathaan star got over four per cent of the 1.2 million votes cast. In the poll, the magazine readers vote for the individuals they believe deserve a spot on the list of the most influential people. The second spot went to the Iranian women protesting for greater freedoms from the country’s Islamic regime, garnering three per cent of the votes.

In memory

A new song by Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, titled Mera na, was released yesterday, a month ahead of his first death anniversary. The song was released on the late singer’s social media handles, which are managed by his family. Nigerian singer Burna Boy, who met Moosewala’s parents last year in the UK, has also worked on it.

Biskoot and chai

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Blurr, sent the internet into a frenzy with her fit avatar. The actor took to her Instagram to drop two photos of herself in which she is seen flaunting her six-pack abs. Needless to say, fans were impressed. Posing along with her gym trainer, Sujeet Kargutkar, she wrote, “Months of grilling so I could have the biscuits, and he could have his cup of tea. I’m off to have my chole bhature and croissants.”