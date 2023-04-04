American Singer Jason Derulo on meeting Disha Patani: Disha is a really sweet girl

American singer Jason Derulo too was left mesmerized by Disha’s aura. Jason who was recently in Mumbai mingled and interacted with Disha Patani when they met for a friendly match of basket ball

Bollywood star Disha Patani is one of the most popular personalities in India. While the actress keeps us in awe with her screen presence in films, her pleasant personality makes her more likable among fans and contemporary. This time around, famous American singer Jason Derulo too was left mesmerized by Disha’s aura. Jason who was recently in Mumbai mingled and interacted with Disha Patani when they met for a friendly match of basket ball.

Taking to social media, Disha shared a glimpse of their meet and fans clearly couldn't have enough of them in single frame. Disha and Jason apparently met for a basketball game, where Disha even showed off her skills at the court as she shot a hoop with her back turned away from the camera.

Talking about the same, Jason shared his experience in a recent interview saying, “We met at the gym through a friend. Disha is a really sweet girl. I think Indians are very kind-hearted,” says Derulo, who enjoyed a game of basketball with the actor”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be next seen in Project K, Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and an upcoming next with Surya.

Recently, Disha also traveled to Chennai for her project with Surya. Directed by Siva, the movie tentatively titled 'Suriya 42' will include other star cast like Nayanthara and Yogi Babu. Disha has time and again left everyone impressed with different kinds of roles on screen and will soon be seen in the much talked about film with actor Suriya. This is one of the biggest projects of Disha. Talking about the same, a source informs, “Disha is already in Chennai and is enjoying the second last schedule of her shoot along with Superstar Suriya and rest of the team. The actress is keeping the environment alive with her fun personality and is shooting effortlessly”.