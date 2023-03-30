Sidharth Malhotra rumoured to take on romantic role in upcoming Hindi remake of 'Hridayam'

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is rumoured to star in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam romantic drama 'Hridayam'

Rumour has it that Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra is all set to star in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama Hridayam. This would mark Sidharth’s newest signing with yet another leading production house. Reports also said the remake will be helmed by a big director from Bollywood.

Sources close to the remake project reveal that the makers were keen on casting Sidharth in the film from the beginning, given that the actor has had two back-to-back superhit films to his credit: Shershaah and Mission Majnu. The remake of Hridayam is expected to be a treat for audiences, with stunning visuals, foot-tapping music, and a gripping storyline. Hridayam is a musical hit and has one of the most hard-hitting songs, proving to be one of the best musical fiestas of the decade. Sidharth's films are known for their superhit music.

The original Malayalam film Hridayam was a critical and commercial success, winning several awards for its coming-of-age storyline and exceptional performances. Hridayam was directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan and produced by Visakh Subramaniam. The film stars Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshan Rajendran in lead roles. It was one of the top-rated films of 2022.

Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in the spy thriller film 'Mission Majnu' along with Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Rajit Kapur, and Kumud Mishra. The film was directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Due to multiple delays, the theatrical release of a film was cancelled, and it was premiered on Netflix OTT.

Also, Sidharth is packed with the schedule of his upcoming action thriller film ‘Yodha', which also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Back to the Hindi remake of Hridayam, it is expected to live up to the expectations of fans and moviegoers alike.