Disha Patani wishes 'tiggy' Tiger Shroff on his birthday says, 'Stay the most beautiful'

Updated on: 02 March,2023 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Tiger Shroff, who turned 33 on Thursday, received a nice birthday greeting from his rumoured girlfriend, actor Disha Patani

Disha Patani Instagram's Story


As Tiger Shroff turned 33 on Thursday, his rumoured girlfriend and actor Disha Patani penned a sweet birthday wish for him.

Taking to Instagram stories, Disha Patani dropped an adorable picture of a birthday boy and captioned it, "Stay the most beautiful and inspiring you. Happy b'day tiggy"

In the picture, Tiger is seen wearing a tracksuit along with a tiger-printed fur hat scarf.

Tiger and Disha have been rumoured to be dating for several years. They spark speculation with their regular vacations together, and frequent public appearances with each other. The two have even worked together in the film 'Baaghi 2'.

Tiger Shroff made his debut with 'Heropanti' almost a decade ago, very few people could have imagined that the actor would establish himself as one of the biggest action stars in Hindi cinema.


Meanwhile, Tiger will be seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The action thriller also stars south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Apart from this, Tiger will be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film, 'Heropanti'.

Disha, on the other hand, she is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts.


Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

