Have you heard? Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan reunite with Siddharth Anand

Director Siddharth Anand has been roped in for YRF’s spy action thriller, Tiger vs Pathaan starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

A still from the film

Salman, SRK reunite with Sid

Ever since reports of Ayan Mukerji being roped in to helm War 2 hit headlines, industry folk have been keen to know the reason behind Siddharth Anand’s absence from the project. Anand, who directed the first edition of the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer, however, has bigger films in his kitty. We hear the director, who delivered a blockbuster in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, has been roped in for YRF’s spy action-thriller, Tiger vs Pathaan. This offering brings Salman Khan and SRK together in a full-fledged film over 30 years after the release of Karan Arjun. Currently being scripted, the two Khans starrer is slated to go on floors after Siddharth wraps up Fighter, his aerial action thriller with Hrithik Roshan. Interestingly, Tiger vs Pathaan is slated to release in 2025, the year when Salman and SRK will celebrate their diamond birthdays. Born less than two months apart in 1965, the two Khans will turn 60 when their next feature together arrives in theatres. But then, as they say, Dilli abhi door hai.

Prepping for D-Day

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are gearing up for the new chapter of their lives. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, recently celebrated their baby shower in Dubai. Families and close friends from around the world flew down to join the revelry. Upasana’s sisters Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy hosted the event. The mom-to-be shared special memories from the celebration, expressing gratitude “for all the love”. She also thanked her siblings “for the best baby shower”.

Another biopic for Madhavan

R Madhavan, who earned laurels for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, his biopic on scientist Nambi Narayanan, is set to bring to screen the story of another Indian icon. This time around, he will portray inventor GD Naidu, also known as the Edison of India and wealth creator of Coimbatore. Naidu’s legacy includes manufacturing of the country’s first electric motor, but he is equally known for his contributions to the industrial sector and facets of electrical, mechanical, agricultural, and automobile engineering. Punnagai Poo Gheetha has been signed on as the leading lady for the film that goes on floors this summer.

Arshad, Jitendra to team up for a real-life story

In his new role as a producer, Harman Baweja is looking to bring interesting real-life stories to reel. He has roped in Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar for the first time for his next, based on a true incident. While the movie is being called Bhagwat, the plotline is being closely guarded, lest someone decides to explore the same tale. Akshay Shere, who made his directorial debut with Emotional Attyachar (2010), has been signed on to helm the thriller. Arshad and Jitendra are slated to begin shooting extensively in Uttar Pradesh soon.

Pankhuri, Gautam share good news

Television couple Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode are expecting their first child together. They broke the news with a cute animated video of their journey as a couple, from the time they first met, till now. Interestingly, the segments are named with appropriate film titles, like Jab We Met, Band Baaja Baaraat and Good Newwz. Along with the video, Pankhuri and Gautam wrote, “Our family is growing and as we embrace this new phase and prepare ourselves to don these new roles, we seek your blessings and best wishes.” Their friends from the fraternity flooded their comments sections with congratulatory messages.

Mishap averted

Farhan Akhtar was in for a surprise when he turned up in Indore this week for his musical performance. While Akhtar — who is on tour — was slated to perform at a college festival, the weather decided to be a spoilsport. A dust storm struck the Madhya Pradesh city, and razed his set to the ground. Dramatic pictures and videos of the incident went viral on social media yesterday. While it is not known if Farhan will eventually perform, thankfully, no one was hurt.

Action continues for Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to have everything working in her favour. She is gearing up for the release of her thriller web series, Citadel, with the renowned director duo, the Russo Brothers. Even as her next romcom, Love Again, is set to arrive in cinemas on May 12, the actor shared news of her new project. Priyanka joins Idris Elba and John Cena for Heads of State, which is slated to go on floors in May. While the specifics of the Amazon Prime Video movie are being kept under wraps, sources say that it is an action thriller along the lines of Air Force One and Midnight Run. Sharing a picture of an article in an international publication that detailed the development, Priyanka wrote, “On to the next”. Tagging Elba, Cena and the makers in her post, she added, “Let’s go.”

