'Bholaa' Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer opens at 11.20 crore

Updated on: 31 March,2023 10:59 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ajay Devgn’s action adventure has managed to open with double digit numbers at the domestic box office

Ajay Devgn in Bholaa


Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer action adventure 'Bholaa' has earned 11.20 crore on its release day. 


Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and said, "Bholaa puts up a decent score on Day 1 [RamNavmi]… Healthy footfalls during spot bookings - towards evening shows specifically - compensate for the low turnout in morning + noon shows… Thu ₹ 11.20 cr. #India biz. Day 1 biz tilts more towards mass centres, with #Mumbai remaining low… Needs to gather pace over the weekend for a respectable total."



'Bholaa' has been directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms. The music of the film is composed by Ravi Basrur, while the lyrics are written by famous Bollywood lyricist Irshad Kamil.

Ajay Devgn plays the lead role of Bholaa in the movie of the same name. Bholaa is a street-smart and quick-witted conman who lives in the city of Lucknow. Bholaa is a master of disguise and can easily blend in with any crowd. Bholaa's main source of income is from his various scams and schemes, which he executes with ease. Tabu plays the role of Diana Joseph IPS, a newly appointed police officer who is tasked with solving a high-profile robbery case in the city of Lucknow. She is a no-nonsense officer who is determined to catch the culprit and bring them to justice.

ajay devgn tabu Bholaa bollywood bollywood news

