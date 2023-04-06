Salman Khan Films share BTS of the making of the song 'Yentamma' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', watch!

The team behind 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' have gone an extra step to entertain the zealous fans and audiences and have released the behind-the-scenes video of 'Yentamma'

Pic/ Still from the song 'Yentamma'

After a love ballad, Naiyo Lagda, and a Punjabi dance number Billi Billi, a slice of life song, Falling In Love, and a cultural number, Bathukamma, now, it's time for Hindi-Telugu fusion, the song Yentamma. With more than 43 million views across social media and video streaming platforms, within two days of its release, 'Yentamma' and Salman Khan have taken the nation by storm.

The stars depicted in the BTS are full of energy, and that's what they have brought into their respective performances in the song.

The BTS video shows what it was like having Salman Khan and Venkatesh on the sets as they have fun and perhaps make some inside jokes, too. Khan can be seen teaching Raghav Juyal how to wear and dance in the lungi, and Payal Dev confirms that the song's energy is inescapable. The BTS clip gives us a glimpse into what went into the making of this phenomenon.

And, to top it off, towards the end of the BTS video, Ram Charan has an adorable and adoring fanboy moment for Salman Khan.

'Yentamma' is composed by Payal Dev with background vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev and Raftaar. The lyrics for the song are by Shabbir Ahmed and are choreographed by Jani Master.

A Salman Khan Film production, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance.

The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.