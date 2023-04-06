Salman Khan's reality check for filmmakers: 'Directors think India is from Colaba to Andheri'

Salman expressed his opinion on why he feels Hindi films are not working and also hoped that his film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' proves him right

Barring 'Pathaan', Hindi films have struggled at the box office in the past year. With some of the biggest stars failing to get audiences to the theatre, questions have been raised on the content delivered by the Hindi film industry. In the first quarter of 2023, only 'Pathaan' and 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' have crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Superstar Salman Khan who made a cameo appearance in 'Pathaan' was speaking to the media at the press conference for Filmfare Awards 2023. At the conference, he was questioned about the under performance of Hindi films at the box office. "I have been hearing this for a very long time that our Hindi films are not working. Kharab picture banaoge toh kaise chalegi (If you make bad films, how will it work?)," he said.

"Everyone thinks that they are making 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Sholay', 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, or 'Dilwale', but they do not eventually make it."

Further explaining why he feels Hindi films are not connecting with the audience today, Salman Khan said, "Today filmmakers have a different understanding of India. They feel the country begins and ends from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers that I have met and interacted, they are too cool. They make that kind of content. However, Hindustan is way different. It starts from the east of the railway stations."

Salman Khan was, however, quick to self-reflect as he mentioned that even though he is saying this he hopes that his film 'Kisi a Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' proves him right. "I hope my words don’t come to bite me. Bhari nahi padhna chahiye. People shouldn’t question what kind of a film have I made. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is releasing on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it,” he quipped.

As for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan' is helmed by Farhad Samji and also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, and others.