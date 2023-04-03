Start with a stunt, says Salman Khan

Sources say Khan, with stunt choreographers, conceptualised two elaborate introductory action scenes for Telugu stars Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan in the film

It’s easy to tell from the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ) teaser that Salman Khan’s offering will be an action extravaganza. However, it’s not only the superstar who will flex his muscles and take on the baddies. We hear Khan, who is producing Farhad Samji’s directorial venture, has conceptualised two heavy-duty action sequences that will mark Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu’s entry in the movie. The actor sat down with stunt directors Anbumani-Arivumani (Anbariv), and Anal Arasu to design scenes that would do justice to the senior Telugu actors.

Jagapathi Babu and Venkatesh play key roles in the movie

The actor-producer has been deeply involved in every aspect of the film, from the music to choreography. A source tells us, “Salman wants Venkatesh and Jagapathi’s entry sequences to elicit claps and whistles from the audience. For Venkatesh’s introduction scene, an elaborate set of a hilltop was built at the Golden Tobacco factory in Mumbai. Production designer Rajat Poddarr created a set-up of a south Indian village, with a rocky hill overlooking it. A separate set was built for Jagapathi’s fight sequence, with each set taking more than two months to be constructed.”

Also Read: Shabina Khan: 'Naiyo Lagda' will make history because of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's chemistry



Anbumani-Arivumani

The Eid release — that also stars Pooja Hegde, Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill and Raghav Juyal — revolves around four brothers, with Khan playing the eldest. While Babu portrays a don, Venkatesh essays the role of Hegde’s father, a respected man in a village who is compelled to resort to violence. The source adds that Khan has mounted Venkatesh’s introduction scene on a grand scale. “Salman sat for hours with Anbariv, cracking the set-piece. He wanted Venkatesh’s opening scene to be perfect, as the film sees him returning to Hindi cinema after 28 years.” It is heard that Khan, in his pursuit to give his fans a complete entertainer, is overseeing every aspect of the film, down to the last detail. “Salman was involved in the recently released song, Bathukamma, which is choreographed by Jani Master and composed by Ravi Basrur. He was a part of the music sittings. It was the superstar who told costume designer Ashley Rebello to dress him in a white-and-gold lungi and kurta.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Here's how Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' look was created