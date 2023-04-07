Salman Khan flaunts his muscled-up legs as he reminds his Insta fam about 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' release date

On Friday, Salman Khan took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a post-workout photo. In the photo, the actor can be seen dressed in an all-black gym ensemble

(Pic courtesy: Salman Khan/ Instagram)

Salman Khan is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Of all the three Khans, Salman is the only one who has been boasting chiselled abs and never misses a chance to show off his chiselled body on the silver screen.

Just a day after treating his Instagram fans and followers with a shirtless photo, our beloved Bhaijaan has dropped yet another photo which is making netizens fall head over heels for the superstar.

On Friday, Salman Khan took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a post-workout photo. In the photo, the actor can be seen dressed in an all-black gym ensemble.

The photo which is taken at Salman's gym, shows Salman flaunting his sweaty and flawless body. The actor who is seen wearing a white hand towel on his head looks like an absolute thirst trap as he shows off his muscled-up legs in the new post.

Giving a reminder to his fans and followers about his upcoming film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Bhaijaan captioned the post as, "21st APRIL #KBKJ".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

"Only if we could have half of that", commented one of his fans with a fire emoji.

"MY SALMANS ACTIVE ERA IS EVERYTHING", commented another one.

"Love you Bhaijaan," wrote another fan.

"I can't wait for #KBKJ", wrote another excited fan of Salman Khan with a red heart and fire emoji.

Also Read: Trailer of Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to arrive 11 days before release day

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan'. Billed as a family entertainer, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, actor-dancer Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam in key roles.

After 'Naiyo Lagda', 'Billi Billi', 'Jee Rahe The Hum', on Tuesday, Salman released another song 'Yentamma', from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Besides Salman and the starcast of the film, the song also features 'RRR' star, South superstar Ram Charan.

Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated to release on the occasion of Eid, April 21.