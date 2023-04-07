Trailer of Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to arrive 11 days before release day

The team of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has been promoting the film by releasing songs from the film. From 'Naiyo Lagda' to the recently released song 'Yentamma', the film has been generating the right buzz

Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is a gift to fans for Eid. While the Hindi film industry usually releases the trailer of a film at least a month prior, superstar Salman Khan has opted for a smaller window.

On Friday, Salman Khan took to his social media handle to announce the trailer's release date. "Let the action begin," he wrote sharing a motion poster featuring himself holding a knife covered in blood. Along with the motion poster, the trailer release date of April 10 was also unveiled.

The team of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' has been promoting the film by releasing songs from the film. From 'Naiyo Lagda' to the recently released song 'Yentamma', the film has been generating the right buzz.

Music of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' , namely 'Yentamma', 'Bili Bili', 'Naiyo Lagda' & 'Falling in love' have given glimpses of the entertainer that's in store and people have been grooving to the music and eagerly waiting for the film's release.

A Salman Khan Film production, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently spoke about the underperformance of Hindi film at a press conference for Filmfare Awards 2023. "I have been hearing this for a very long time that our Hindi films are not working. Kharab picture banaoge toh kaise chalegi (If you make bad films, how will it work?)," he said.

Further explaining why he feels Hindi films are not connecting with the audience today, Salman Khan said, "Today filmmakers have a different understanding of India. They feel the country begins and ends from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers that I have met and interacted, they are too cool. They make that kind of content. However, Hindustan is way different. It starts from the east of the railway stations."

