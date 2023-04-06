Have you heard? Clash of the Titans

A Clash of the Titans between Hrithik Roshan and Jr.NTR in the upcoming action film 'War 2'

Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr

Clash of the titans

Work on the sequel to Hrithik Roshan-starrer War appears to be on in full swing. A report suggests that Roshan will be locking horns with none other than superstar NTR Jr, of Oscar-winner RRR fame. According to a report, NTR Jr’s appointment alongside Roshan will enable the film to have a pan-India appeal, and maximise its box-office potential. “South India should come alive and connect at a more emotional level with the film because of the presence of their beloved superstar,” the report quoted a source as stating. NTR Jr has amassed a fan-following from across India after the success of RRR. Meanwhile, Roshan’s outing in War has been among his most appreciated ones. It is being suggested that Ayan Mukerji, who last helmed Brahmastra: Part One — Shiva, will direct this project for a whopping Rs 25 crore.

Missed opportunity?

Pakkhi Hegde, who is known for her work in the Hindi and Bhojpuri entertainment industries, shared that she was offered the famous daily soap Anupamaa, which she turned down. “I did not take a TV show because of the time commitment [needed]. I had a busy shooting schedule, and was told that Anupamaa would be shot in Naigaon, which is far. Taking up the job for 30 days was the only hitch I had. I wanted something exciting, which Anupamaa was, but it didn’t work out for a few reasons. I couldn’t give up on the film [offers]. But, [now I have] finished shooting Rajjo, which did well.” No details of the role that she was approached for, were shared. Meanwhile, Anupamaa, fronted by Rupali Ganguly has enjoyed a successful run since its release.

Ghar ka bedi

Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep said that the threat letters issued to him were the handiwork of a few people from within the Kannada film industry. Talking to reporters, he said, “This is definitely done by persons in the film industry. I know how to answer this development. These matters must be pursued legally. Though knowing well who is behind it, I chose to be quiet. The conspiracy will come out soon. I will not leave it just like that. I have taken certain decisions and I will stand by them. I have friends in all political parties. I have made a decision for my friends,” he said. Sudeep had been receiving threatening letters from a sender who claimed the actor’s private videos would be leaked.

Smart move

Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in the crime series Mirzapur and Delhi Crime, will be soon seen in the Indian adaptation of Sherlock Holmes, titled Shekhar Home. She will portray the role of Irene Adler, the only woman to have ever outwitted Sherlock Holmes. The series will be contextualised in an Indian setting and will be directed by filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. The Indian adaptation features Kay Kay Menon as Sherlock Holmes and Ranvir Shorey as Doctor John Watson. The show will also feature Usha Uthup.

Making a splash

Iranian-German actor Elnaaz Norouzi shared her experience of working with Scottish actor and film producer Gerard Butler on the international project, Kandahar. Butler plays Tom Harris, a CIA operative stuck in Afghanistan during a mission. Norouzi said, “Gerard was magical, not only as a producer but also as a co-star. He is fun and nice. This was an experience I will never forget.” She shared her liking for Butler’s works, which include Tomorrow Never Dies, Tale of the Mummy, and Timeline, among others, and said, “I remember watching Gerard’s movies and having a crush on him as a teenager. I am thankful to have been guided through the film so well. I am over the moon to be part of a Hollywood movie.” Kandahar also stars Navid Negahban, and Ali Fazal.

Bhai, badshah, and Spidey in one frame

Turning up to attend the inauguration of a cultural hub in Mumbai, Tom Holland was in and out of India in a jiffy. In his brief visit, however, the Spider-Man star, who can charm a room full of fans within moments of his arrival, looked rather confused as he attempted to comprehend the Indian paparazzi, and the razzmatazz associated with a desi red carpet event. While desi fans lamented his quick departure, an image of Holland with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan has been of interest. Cinephiles, who were, so far, eager to see the Khan duo together, now want the Brit superhero to join them on screen. Bit far-fetched, don’t you think?

Back on screen

Telly actor Gauri Pradhan and 1920 fame Indraneil Sengupta will play the lead roles in Yogesh Verma’s debut film, A Winter Tale at Shimla, a romantic drama. Pradhan, best known for shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kutumb, said: “It is a rare piece of art, a beautiful narration of a romantic story. It’s been a while since I have done a film. I am happy to be associated with this project.” The film follows two strangers who meet and fall in love.