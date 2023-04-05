Breaking News
Wacky Wednesday: Fans want Salman Khan, Tom Holland, and Shah Rukh Khan to come together for a superhero multiverse

Updated on: 05 April,2023 11:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Tom Holland posed with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at NMACC

Wacky Wednesday: Fans want Salman Khan, Tom Holland, and Shah Rukh Khan to come together for a superhero multiverse

Ever since the trio of Salman Khan, Tom Holland, and Shah Rukh Khan were clicked together at the opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), it has taken social media by storm with fans demanding that the trio come up with a Superhero multiverse. As Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' is in the making, fans have given rise to a whole new chatter to demand this on-screen superhero trio to feature in the film. 


As the superstars have played superhero characters on the big screen, with Salman Khan being Devil from 'KICK', Shah Rukh Khan being G.One in 'Ra. One' and Tom Holland being Spiderman in the Marvel cinematic universe, fans are excited to witness the Hollywood and Bollywood superhero multiverse on screen. The three superstars enjoy a huge fanbase all across the globe and if this trio makes an appearance together as superheroes in a single frame on the screen, it will definitely create wonders. 



The meme pages on social media are constantly flooding picture collages of the superhero characters of the trio with anticipation to watch them together in a film. The picture went viral all over the internet with the fan demands constantly on the rise to watch this superhero trio on the screen together. 


Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be returning as Devil in the film Kick 2 by Sajid Nadiadwala. SRK, on the other hand, played the superhero G.One in the 2011 film 'Ra.One'. While the actor has not played a superhero in any other film, fans are waiting to watch him in an action-packed role yet again after 'Pathaan'. Khan will be returning as 'Pathaan' in 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan. Reportedly, the duo will be seen together in the upcoming film 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. 

