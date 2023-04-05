Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Radhika Apte Audience loves woman oriented stories

Radhika Apte: Audience loves woman-oriented stories

Updated on: 05 April,2023 09:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!' actress Radhika Apte, who is seen playing Durga, a housewife and an undercover agent in the spy comedy 'Mrs Undercover', said she fell in love with her character the minute she heard the script

Radhika Apte: Audience loves woman-oriented stories

Pic/ Radhika Apte's Instagram


'Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!' actress Radhika Apte, who is seen playing Durga, a housewife and an undercover agent in the spy comedy 'Mrs Undercover', said she fell in love with her character the minute she heard the script.


Radhika said that now-a-days, women-led films are getting more eyeballs from the viewers.



She said: "I think the premise of the film was really exciting for me. We live in a country where there is a lot of patriarchy and so many women slog days and nights to keep their families happy, and yet go unnoticed so I think it did resonate with me and what I like about Durga is her innocence, her naivety, her clumsiness and even her journey of discovering herself. I think that was really good."


Radhika, who is known for 'Raat Akeli Hai', 'Monica, O My Darling', and an American film, 'A Call To Spy', said women-oriented subjects are liked by the audience.

Also read: Anushree Mehta: Too late to realise women can do action films

"I mean it's high time that we have equality, the world is changing and now everyone is fighting for equal rights, equal pay, equal job opportunities and equal recognition. Film industry is just a reflection of what is going around in society and the world is changing very slowly and yet some parts of the world aren't and I think that's just why we are getting some better parts," she added.

Directed and written by debutant director, Anushree Mehta, 'Mrs Undercover' features Radhika Apte in the lead role. It also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee.

'Mrs Undercover' will premiere on April 14 on ZEE5.

Unlike most women-led offerings that are set in a serious space, 'Mrs Undercover' sees the director put forth her love for action and comedy. She lucked out with Apte, who immediately saw potential in the world she was trying to create. “It makes no sense to tell the story in a morose way. I am a fan of masala Hindi movies; I whistle and clap while watching a film in the theatre. So, I want to be that filmmaker [who can] entertainingly deliver a message.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

radhika apte ZEE5 sumeet vyas bollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK