Kangana Ranaut says Aamir Khan was her 'best friend' before 'legal battle' with Hrithik Roshan

Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared that Bollywood star Aamir Khan used to be her best friend before her much-talked about legal battle started with actor Hrithik Roshan. Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her having a conversation with Aamir on the sets of the TV show 'Satyamev Jayate'. She also talked about how the 'Dangal' star used to guide and help her with her film choices.

In the clip, Kangana could be seen talking about how she has consciously said no to dance numbers in Bollywood after she witnessed a young girl dancing to an item number.

She added captions, "Actually mujhe bhi kabhi kabhi woh din yaad aate hain jab Aamir sir was my best friend... jaane kahan gaye woh din. One thing is for sure that he has mentored me, appreciated me, and shaped a lot of my choices, before Hrithik did that legal case on me. Post that they made their loyalties clear - it was one woman against entire industry."

Kangana and Hrithik were engaged in a public tiff, after she talked about her "silly ex" in an interview. This led to mud-slinging, leaked e-mails, pictures and chats.

The Hrithik-Kangana controversy had rocked Bollywood several years ago. It all began in January when Kangana called Hrithik her 'silly-ex'. On one hand Kangana's friend stated that Hrithik followed her to Paris where he proposed to her. Contrary to those claims, Hrithik's team stated that the 'Queen' actress was 'stalking' him and that she sent 50 emails a day. Apart from that, they also stated that she was suffering from Asperger's syndrome, while maintaining that the two 'never dated'.