Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get engaged on May 13, actor's engagement dress will be made by THIS designer!

Parineeti's engagement outfit will apparently be a 'minimalist' and 'elegant' number since she is not too fond of heavy and shimmery ensembles. Reportedly, the couple will get engaged in New Delhi

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are the latest buzz in tinsel town. The couple who are rumoured to be in a relationship are now all set to take their relationship to the next level.

With the rumour mills running high on Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha getting engaged soon, the reports of them exchanging the rings on May 13, i.e. this coming Saturday, are again making rounds all over.

According to a TOI report, the event will be hosted in New Delhi and the engagement will be a private affair with only 150 members, comprising of family members and close friends, in attendance.

As per the same report, Pari will be wearing a Manish Malhotra ensemble for the special day. Parineeti's engagement outfit will apparently be a 'minimalist' and 'elegant' number since she is not too fond of heavy and shimmery ensembles.

Reportedly, the 'Ishaqzaade' star finalised her outfit after having several meetings with the ace designer, Manish Malhotra. The actor-politician duo, Parineeti and Raghav, have become everybody's talking point for all the known reasons.

The 'rumoured' couple, recently took the internet by storm when they watched the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match together at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Several photos and videos of Pari and Raghav from the stands where the two are seen laughing and waving at their fans in the stadium have gone viral on social media platforms.

A few days back, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted outside a plush restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra. Neither Parineeti nor Raghav has confirmed or denied the relationship yet, but the two have been spotted together at various events.

Last seen in 'Unchai' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, and Sarika, Parineeti will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Chamkila' and Akshay Kumar-starrer, 'Capsule Gill'.