After a huge number of rumours and unbreakable silence by Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aaadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadda over their wedding, new reports that are currently doing the rounds state that the the two will soon be getting engaged on May 13

Pic/ L- Raghav Chadha's Instagram; R- Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally getting engaged on May 13? x 00:00

After a huge number of rumours and unbreakable silence by Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aaadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha over their wedding, new reports that are currently doing the rounds state that the the two will soon be getting engaged. The engagement date for the duo is set to be May 13 at New Delhi. According to previous reports, the couple has already had a Roka ceremony in the month of April and are now planning on a formal engagement.

Ahead of her engagement, Parineeti was spotted at Manish Malhotra's office at Bandra. Have a look!

Pic courtesy - Yogen Shah

On April 19, Parineeti Chopra was spotted at Manish Malhotra's house in Bandra.

Ever since Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been seen together, rumours about their wedding have been rife. Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began in March when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. Their videos and pictures took social media by storm. The two have often been pictured together at Mumbai and New Delhi airport. Anytime that either of the two are asked about the wedding date, they simply refuse to answer the question or completely ignore it. Recently, when Parineeti was asked by the paps about the wedding, the actress laughed it off.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra visits designer Manish Malhotra's house, is the wedding soon?

If reports are to be believed, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. Parineeti and Raghav also follow each other on Instagram. However, the two have not yet confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.