Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha spotted out on a dinner date in Mumbai

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's frequent public appearances together have been adding fuel to the rumours of their wedding.

Parineeti Chopra spotted with Raghav Chadha in Mumbai. Photo: Yogen Shah

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen stepping out for what seemed like a dinner date on Sunday night. Rumours that they are getting married soon have been swirling for a while and outings like these have only been adding fuel to the fire. However, both keep their lips sealed on being asked about the wedding.

A video was shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, where Parineeti can be seen in an all-black outfit, while the AAP leader looks casual in a grey shirt paired with black pants.

Despite being constantly asked "shadi kab hai", the two remained quiet and left together in a car.

From picking up from the airport to going to restaurants together, Parineeti and Raghav have been seen together several times. However, the two have never declined or accepted their relationship. They were first spotted together as they stepped out of a restaurant in Mumbai last month. Ever since they have been seen together at various public places.

Recently, Parineeti was seen wearing a silver band on her ring finger. As per media reports, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in the presence of close family members. The two will reportedly get married by the end of October this year.

A source close to the couple had told IndiaToday.in, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end, this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh in the Imtiaz Ali directorial 'Chamkila'. The film is said to be inspired by Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.