Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta to be a mom again, flaunts her baby bump

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Recently, Ishita hinted at her second pregnancy via her Valentine's Day post. The couple welcomed their first child in 2023

Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta to be a mom again, flaunts her baby bump

Pic/Instagram

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are all set to welcome their second child. On Friday, Ishita took to Instagram Story and dropped an adorable video with her husband Vatsal. In the clip, we can see Ishita flaunting her baby bump.


Recently, Ishita hinted at her second pregnancy via her Valentine's Day post. "9 years of knowing you, 8 years of loving you, 1 little love we created... and soon, our hearts will grow again. Ek valentine post toh banta hai @vatsalsheth," she captioned the post.


Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot in 2017 after dating for some time. The duo met when they were working together on the TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. In July 2023, the two were blessed with their first child -- son Vaayu.


Meanwhile, on the work front, Ishita was last seen in the thriller film 'Drishyam 2' alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film was a blockbuster. She is currently shooting for a new film, which stars Rakul Preet Singh as well.

Vatsal, on the other hand, was last seen in the Pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. He is best known for starring in Ajay Devgn's film 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car'.

