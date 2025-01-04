Kareena Kapoor, who jetted off from the city to celebrate Christmas and New Year with her family, has shared a few pictures of her elder one, and they are nothing but aww-dorable

In Pic: Taimur Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor

Listen to this article Kareena Kapoor shares pic of Taimur Ali Khan doing ‘maa ki seva’—the cutest thing on the internet x 00:00

Taimur Ali Khan on mumma Kareena Kapoor's duty is the cutest thing you can find on the internet today. Kareena Kapoor, who jetted off from the city to celebrate Christmas and New Year with her family, has shared a few pictures of her elder one, and they are nothing but aww-dorable. The actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures featuring Taimur Ali Khan carrying mumma Kareena's heels in his hands. While sharing the pictures, Kareena attached them with a sweet caption.

Kareena Kapoor shared Taimur’s cute pic

While sharing the string of pictures, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "MAA ki seva iss saal and forever. Happy New Year, friends. More pictures coming soon. Stay tuned!" The picture that Kareena shared has Taimur walking in a beautiful corridor. The little boy was seen wearing a suit, and he was seen carrying Kareena's black heels in his hands. These pictures of Taimur have left the netizens gushing over his sweet gestures and calling him a gentleman.

Fans react to the sweet post

While reacting to the snaps that Kareena shared, one user wrote, "I guess I need to get married and have kids soon to recreate this." "He is turning into a true-blue Pataudi gentleman," another one wrote. A third fan commented, "Taimur is a gentleman. God bless you, baby."

Kareena Kapoor celebrate Christmas with fam

Earlier, Kareena had given her fans a glimpse of their Christmas celebration overseas. One of the pictures shows Saif gifting an electric guitar to Taimur. Another picture shows Kareena and Saif opening the gifts for their kids. Saif can also be seen strumming the guitar for his little boy. Kareena wrote in the caption, “Sorry, was too busy enjoying my day. Love and happiness, people. Keep searching for magic.”

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. In addition, on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur, and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh.

Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena, and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.