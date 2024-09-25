Breaking News
New mom Yami Gautam's life lately is about colourful 'burp-clothes'

Updated on: 25 September,2024 10:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Top

Yami Gautam Pic/Instagram

Actress Yami Gautam has offered a heartfelt glimpse into her journey through motherhood, sharing that her recent days have been filled with vibrant burp clothes, warm sunshine, and the soothing presence of trees. 


Embracing the joys and challenges of this new phase in her life, Yami's reflections capture the essence of nurturing and the beauty of simple moments that define her experience as a new mother.


Taking to Instagram, Yami, who has 19.7 million followers, shared a mesmerising picture of herself sitting on a chair in a breathtaking mountainous location, basking in the warm sunlight. Wrapped in a cozy shawl, she cradles colorful burp cloths, beautifully capturing the essence of motherhood amidst nature’s tranquility.


The post is captioned as: "Lately life has been about colourful burp-clothes, some sunshine &amp; trees #grateful".

Yami is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. They had tied the nuptial knot in June, 2021. On May 20, they announced the arrival of their baby son Vedavid. Their child was born on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritya.

On the work front, Yami made her television debut in 2008 with the TV show 'Chand Ke Paar Chalo'. She essayed the lead in 'Raajkumar Aaryyan'. Following this, she played the role of Leher in 'Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam', which aired on Colors. She has also participated in reality shows 'Meethi Choori No 1' and 'Kitchen Champion Season 1'.

She made her film debut as the lead in the 2009 Kannada movie 'Ullasa Utsaha'. Yami's Bollywood debut came with the leading role in 2012 Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy 'Vicky Donor'. The movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead.

Yami has been a part of movies like-- 'Total Siyapaa', 'Action Jackson', 'Badlapur', 'Sanam Re', 'Junooniyat', 'Sarkar 3'. She was seen as Pallavi in the 2019 military action film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', written and directed by her husband Aditya Dhar. The film starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead, with Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

The actress was last seen in her husband's production movie 'Article 370'. The political action thriller film directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, also starred Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar.

She next has 'Dhoom Dhaam' in the pipeline.

