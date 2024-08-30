Raveena Tandon is the mother of four kids. She had adopted two girls, Pooja and Chhaya, in 1995. She later gave birth to daughter Rasha, and son Ranbirvardhan

Raveena Tandon with her kids

Actress Raveena Tandon on Friday shared some throwback pictures of her four children, getting nostalgic about how fast the time passes by, and shared that the most 'heartbreaking' time for mothers is to let go of their kids.

Raveena is apparently dealing with the 'Empty nest syndrome', which is a feeling of grief and loneliness that parents feel when their children move out of the family home.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena, who has 8.5 million followers shared a string of unseen throwback photos.

The pictures feature her two adopted girls, Pooja and Chhaya, and her daughter Rasha, and son Ranbirvardhan.

She has captioned the post as: "How fast the time and tide carries us, they grow, and then time to fly the nest .... Most heartbreaking time for Moms to let go, they've been your world, your focus of even everyday mundane things that now will seem so so precious... but then, give them wings, watch them fly.. with all the love and blessings of us and yours my dear insta fam... love them like your own..."

A fan wrote on the post: "She is ageing like a fine wine". Another user said: "Straight outta 2000s era".

A fan commented: "The super mom n woman".

The 51-year-old actress had adopted Pooja and Chhaya, as a single mother in 1995.

The ‘Aks’ fame actress is married to the film distributor Anil Thadani. The couple have two children - Rasha, and Ranbirvardhan.

Raveena, who is the daughter of late director Ravi Tandon, had made her acting debut in the 1991 action film ‘Patthar Ke Phool’. She has then featured in hit movies like ‘Dilwale’, ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, ‘Ziddi’, ‘Laadla’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Dulhe Raja’, and ‘Anari No.1’.

In recent years, she has starred in Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which was written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. It starred an ensemble cast of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, among others.

She also starred in legal drama film ‘Patna Shuklla’, directed by Vivek Budakoti, and produced by Arbaaz Khan. It stars Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Anushka Kaushik, Jatin Goswami and others in pivotal roles.

It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Raveena next has ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, and ‘Ghudchadi’ in the kitty.

