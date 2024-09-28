Breaking News
Boy mom life Rihanna shares hilarious video of son RZA trying to escape his playpen

Boy mom life! Rihanna shares hilarious video of son RZA trying to escape his playpen

Updated on: 28 September,2024 10:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

The singer recently took to her Instagram, and shared a cute video of her eldest son, RZA, whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

Singer-songwriter Rihanna is witnessing the best days of her motherhood. The singer recently took to her Instagram, and shared a cute video of her eldest son, RZA, whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky. 


Rihanna also shares another son, Riot Rose, 13 months, with the rapper. Recently, her toddler tried, and eventually succeeded in escaping his playpen as his mother filmed him, reports ‘People’ magazine.


Rihanna cheekily added the ‘Mission Impossible’ theme song to the video and captioned the post, “being a boy mom is an Olympic sport”.


As per ‘People’, RZA was dressed in white and yellow pyjamas and started to climb up the side of the playpen in the upload.

At one point, he reached the top but swung his legs back around to the inside of the playpen to try a different approach. On his third attempt of trying to escape, including being gently nudged by his mom, RZA heads straight for his cup on the floor and walks back in the direction of the playpen.

Several fans filled the comment section with their reactions. “I feel like he grabbed that drink + headed back to his playpen”, wrote one user. “He was like don’t worry about it. I’ll do it myself”, added another.

In a September Billboard cover story, Rocky said he wants RZA and Riot to lead normal childhoods despite having famous parents. The ‘Fashion Killa’ rhymer denied claims that their kids wouldn't be able to grow up in Harlem, New York, like their dad.

"Man, let me show you little RZA last night, bro. Look, this is my little man right here”, he said of a video documenting the toddler playing in SoHo. Rocky said, "They are still human. They are human beings. This is him last night. He's walking to the corner store”.

