Twinkle Khanna’s book, "Mrs Funnybones: She’s Just Like You and a Lot Like Me," can be described as racy, breezy, effortless, and witty. Based on her popular weekly column, "Mrs Funnybones," her debut book lived up to its subtitle. It offers a look into the life and family of a Bollywood star from the perspective of the star's wife, who is also an entrepreneur, interior decorator, and hands-on mother.

Twinkle connects her celebrity life with that of the everyday woman who balances work and home responsibilities.

Twinkle Khanna gives parenting advice

Twinkle Khanna has interesting views on various topics like equal pay and patriotism, and parenting is no exception. She thinks it's important to give kids the space to make mistakes, learn from them, and ask for help when needed. In a previous interview, she mentioned this belief. She wrote in her book, “We teach our children to study hard, to strive to succeed, but do we teach them that it’s okay to fail? That life is about accepting yourself? That there is no stigma in seeking help? Our Indian culture is based on worshipping our parents. We grow up listening to words like respect, obedience and tradition. Can we not add the words communication, unconditional love and support to this list?”

About Twinkle Khanna recently

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a video from her recent vacation with husband Akshay Kumar to Tanzania. Without revealing details about the location, she shared a video of her and Akshay Kumar dancing whole heartedly with a local group of dancers. The couple was doing their best version of the traditional dance 'Ritunga'.

In the video, we see Akshay Kumar dancing with enthusiasm along with the locals who were dressed in costumes Akshay was seen in a green pajama and black t-shirt in the video while Twinkle Khan was seen in a khaki shirt and denim pants. She also danced along with the locals to the music created by them.

Sharing the fun dance video, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Moving our feet and massaging our souls".

She added, "Omahe, the local group that we danced with, used marvelous instruments made of feathers, skin, and sisal, and we performed our own version of a traditional dance called Ritunga."

