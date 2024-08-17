Breaking News
In Pics Khushi Kapoor gives a glimpse of her day with her adorable pet dogs

Updated on: 17 August,2024 08:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

On Saturday, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures with her pet dogs. The pictures show her pets roaming around the house and near the pool

Khushi Kapoor

Actress Khushi Kapoor, who made her debut with the streaming debacle ‘The Archies’, is spending her weekend with her pets. 


On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures with her pet dogs. The pictures show her pets roaming around the house. The actress simply captioned the post, “My home”.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ᴋʜᴜsʜɪ ᴋᴀᴘᴏᴏʀ (@khushi05k)


Earlier, the actress called her house officially a zoo in a social media post.

Khushi, who is the sister of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, was seen essaying the role of Betty Cooper in ‘The Archies’ in which she starred alongside Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

The film is a live-action adaptation of ‘The Archies’, a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, ‘The Archie Show’. The film, directed by Zoya Akhtar, was dubbed a disaster with critics unanimously panning the film.

Meanwhile, Khushi will be next seen opposite Junaid Khan - the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in an upcoming untitled film.

The film is being directed by Advait Chandan of ‘Secret Superstar’ fame, and is an adaptation of the hit Tamil the romantic comedy movie ‘Love Today’.

The shoot of the film reportedly started in Mumbai followed by its 2nd schedule in June this year in Delhi-NCR.

She also has ‘Naadaniyaan’ in the pipeline in which she will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. In December last year, it was revealed that Dharma Productions’ digital branch, Dharmatic Entertainment, is planning to produce a direct-to-OTT film. It will also mark the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. Later, Karan Johar also took to his Instagram Stories and congratulated Shauna for her first film. Further details about the film are yet to be revealed.

khushi kapoor Pets bollywood

