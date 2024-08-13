Junaid Khan is ready to return to his roots in theatre after the success of his debut film Maharaj, which was released on Netflix in June. The play is to be staged at NCPA

Junaid Khan during a rehearsal of his upcoming play

Junaid Khan has made a significant impact with his debut film Maharaj, and won audiences' hearts by portraying a journalist who stands his ground. Building on this success, Junaid is preparing to showcase his talents on stage for the first time in a play scheduled to premiere on September 1, titled ‘Strictly Unconventional’.

Images of the play's rehearsals have been leaked, showing Junaid performing on stage along with another actor who seems to be from the same cast.

With a solid foundation in theatre spanning seven years, Junaid has undoubtedly honed his skills, contributing significantly to his screen presence. Despite his packed shooting schedule, he has managed to carve out time for the upcoming play which will be performed at the NCPA theatre on September 1. While details about the show are still forthcoming, it promises to be a must-watch for all Junaid's fans.

In addition to this, Junaid has an exciting lineup of projects. He has one untitled film with Khushi Kapoor and another with Sai Pallavi.

Before facing the camera, Junaid studied acting at The American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles, to hone his craft in theatre, and served as an assistant director on PK (2014) and the short film To Remember Me By (2019).

Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut as an actor was scheduled for June 14 with the release of 'Maharaj' on Netflix. However, the film, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and backed by YRF, landed in a legal soup ahead of its release. Hours before its streaming release on Netflix, the Gujarat High Court put a stay on the film following a plea by a Hindu group who alleged that the film hurts religious sentiments.

The historical drama, Maharaj, is based on one of the greatest legal battles in Indian history: the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles and features a special appearance by Sharvari. Based on true incidents that took place in 1862, pre-Independence India, Maharaj follows the journey of one of India’s greatest social reformers, Karsandas Mulji,m played by Junaid.

On June 21, the Gujarat HC gave the film a clean chit and allowed its release.