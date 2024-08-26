Breaking News
Salman Khan Hrithik Roshan to Varun Dhawan The handsome pet daddies of Bollywood

Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, to Varun Dhawan: The handsome pet daddies of Bollywood

Updated on: 26 August,2024 08:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Today, on International Dog Day 2024, let's take a look at some of Bollywood's most adorable pet daddies and their heartwarming moments with their four-legged family members.

In Pic: Bollywood's parents with their furry kids

On International Dog Day, we celebrate the special bond between Bollywood actors and their furry companions. From Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan to Varun Dhawan, many stars are known for their deep love for dogs, often seen doting on their beloved pets both on and off social media. This day, observed globally on August 26th, aims to raise awareness about dog adoption, the importance of shelter animals, and the joy that dogs bring into our lives. Today, let's take a look at some of Bollywood's most adorable pet daddies and their heartwarming moments with their four-legged family members.


Salman Khan



Salman Khan is known for his love for animals, especially his dogs. The actor is currently raising four adorable dogs: Sandy and Saint, his two St. Bernards, along with Veer, a French Mastiff, and Mowgli, a Labrador Retriever. For Salman, his dogs aren’t just pets; they’re a big part of his life, offering him love and companionship.


Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan treated himself to the best birthday gift by adopting a stray puppy, Mowgli, setting an example for his fans. Along with Mowgli, Hrithik is also a proud pet dad to Zane, a handsome Golden Retriever. He loves pampering Zane and shares fun moments with him, often joined by his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik's bond with his pets shows his deep love and care for his furry family members.

Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh’s connection with his three dogs—Tango, Mike, and Cocca—runs deep. He calls them his "four-legged family," and his dedication to them is obvious. Even with his busy acting career, Amit always makes time for his pets, often taking them to his mountain home, where they can roam freely and enjoy the outdoors. Amit's social media is full of moments with his dogs, showcasing the strong bond they share.

Farhan Akhtar

Proving that his heart is as deep as his lyrics, Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar are proud pet parents to their adorable dog, Tyson. The couple’s playful bond with Tyson is evident through their shared moments, often captured in heartwarming photos. Farhan's affection for Tyson is clear, as he loves to cuddle and shower him with attention, making it evident how much he cherishes his role as a devoted pet parent.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, known for his energetic personality, shares a special bond with his Beagle, Joey. The actor often posts about their fun moments together, whether it's playing around or simply hanging out. Joey has become a fan favourite on Varun's Instagram, and their bond is always a delight to see. Varun’s love for Joey is evident, and the two make an inseparable duo.

