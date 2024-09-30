Breaking News
Ram Charan's paw-fect gift to fans! Actor set to get wax statue with his dog Rhyme

Updated on: 30 September,2024 05:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Telugu star Ram Charan, who is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Game Changer’, is getting immortalised in a wax figure along with his pupper Rhyme

In Pic: Ram Charan

Telugu star Ram Charan, who is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Game Changer’, is getting immortalised in a wax figure along with his pupper Rhyme at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore.


The artistes from the Madame Tussauds Museum met the actor for the measurements and specifications. A video from their meeting also shows Ram’s French Barbet, Rhyme in his company melting the hearts of the onlookers with its curly shiny fur and his antics.


Ram can be seen dressed in a collared white sweatshirt, and a pair of black pants. Ram says in the video, “I’m very honoured to join the Madame Tussauds family. It will be unveiled soon. I look forward to being closer to you with my wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore”.


Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram’s entry in ‘Game Changer’ is set to be a grand affair. His entry in the film is marked by the song ‘Raa Macha Macha’ (the Hindi version is titled ‘Dam Tu Dikha Jaa’) which features 1,000 folk dancers. The song has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

This song is a tribute to India’s diverse cultural heritage, showcasing an array of traditional folk dances from various regions of the country.

It features unique and visually stunning forms like Gussadi from Adilabad, Chaau from West Bengal, Ghumra from Orissa’s Matilkala, Goravara Kunitha from Karnataka, and many others. This vibrant weave of regional art forms is accentuated by the vocals of Nakash Aziz, who lends his vocals to all three language versions of the track—Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The lyrics for the song are written by Anantha Sriram.

‘Game Changer’ is directed by S Shankar, and will see the actor in a triple role. Dil Raju, known for his production excellence, is backing the project under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

-IANS

