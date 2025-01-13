Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Nitasha Nanda, and other members of the Kapoor clan present at the ceremony

In Pic: Aadar & Alekha's wedding ceremony

Listen to this article Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tie the knot in a Christian wedding; Neetu Kapoor, Karisma, and others attend x 00:00

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are now married. Aadar and Alekha tied the knot in a beautiful beachside Christian wedding in Goa. The couple had a close-knit wedding ceremony with close friends and family members present to bless the newlyweds. The pictures circulating on Instagram feature Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra Jain, Nitasha Nanda, and other members of the Kapoor clan present at the ceremony. While Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor were missing from the ceremony pictures, Riddhima mentioned she was having major "FOMO."

ADVERTISEMENT

Aadar Jain & Alekha Advani’s wedding

The pictures of Aadar and Alekha's wedding ceremony are all over the internet, with fans gushing over the newlyweds. In the pictures circulating online, Alekha is seen slaying in a stunning white gown, while Aadar looks dashing in a grey formal suit. One picture shows them exchanging their wedding vows, while another captures the "you may kiss the bride" moment. One of the snaps features the entire Kapoor clan posing with the newlyweds, while another shows Aadar and Alekha cutting a multi-tier cake. One snap captures Alekha's mom and dad walking her down the aisle.

Aadar & Alekha’s Roka

Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life." Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Alekha Advani's roka ceremony was held in November 2024. Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and Babita, among other members of the Kapoor family, attended the event in Mumbai. Aadar had announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September with an adorable proposal by the sea.

Their relationship had previously been a topic of speculation, particularly when they were seen together at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria. The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, reportedly ended their relationship in 2024.

Aadar Jain, who debuted in Bollywood with Qaidi Band in 2017, was last seen in Hello Charlie.