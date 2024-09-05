Breaking News
Newly engaged Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's dreamy beach date is all about sunset vibes and movie moments

Newly engaged Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's dreamy beach date is all about sunset vibes and movie moments

Updated on: 05 September,2024 05:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On September 5, Aadar Jain shared some beautiful pictures on Instagram from his beach vacation with his fiancée, Alekha Advani. Take a look at the beautiful pics

Newly engaged Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's dreamy beach date is all about sunset vibes and movie moments

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

Aadar Jain and his fiancée Alekha Advani are really enjoying their beach vacation, and their recent photos show it. Aadar, the son of Rima Jain (who is Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's aunt), posted some amazing pictures from their trip, and it's hard not to admire the happy, newly engaged couple.


Newly engaged Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani share new pics



On September 5, Aadar Jain shared some beautiful pictures on Instagram from his beach vacation with his fiancée, Alekha Advani. In the first photo, Aadar is seen wearing a smart blue shirt and white pants, while Alekha looks stunning in a red backless halter-neck dress. With her hair neatly tied up in a bun, the couple poses together in a romantic setting.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain)

Bollywood actor Aadar Jain announced his engagement to Alekha Advani on Sunday with a heartwarming proposal by the sea. Jain shared intimate pictures of the moment on Instagram, showing him down on one knee, holding Advani's hand in a picturesque beach setting. In the caption, he wrote, "My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever."

Family approves of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani

The post quickly garnered attention from his famous family, including sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who expressed their joy in the comments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan excitedly wrote, "Yayyyyyyyy Mehendi laga ke rakhna...doli saja ke rakhna..."

Riddhima wrote, "Yayyyyyy," with a string of heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Karisma wrote, "Congratulations you both"

Who is Bollywood actor Aadar Jain's fiance Alekha Advani?

Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life." Their relationship had previously been a topic of speculation, particularly when they were seen together at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Alekha, who made her first public appearance with Aadar at Kareena's Diwali 2023 party, is the founder of Way Well, which is a Mumbai-based community that curates wellness events, workshops and many interactive sessions. While managing the brand's smooth operations and functioning, she also seems to be a model for clothing and jewelry brands, if her Instagram account is to be trusted.

aadar jain bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update

