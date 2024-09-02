Aadar Jain took to social media to announce his engagement with Alekha Advani. The actor can be seen going down on one knee to propose marriage to his 'first crush'

Bollywood actor Aadar Jain announced his engagement to Alekha Advani on Sunday with a heartwarming proposal by the sea. Jain shared intimate pictures of the moment on Instagram, showing him down on one knee, holding Advani's hand in a picturesque beach setting. In the caption, he wrote, "My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever."

Family approves of Aadar and Alekha:

The post quickly garnered attention from his famous family, including sisters Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who expressed their joy in the comments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan excitedly wrote, "Yayyyyyyyy Mehendi laga ke rakhna...doli saja ke rakhna..."

Riddhima wrote, "Yayyyyyy," with a string of heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Karisma wrote, "Congratulations you both"

Who is Alekha Advani?

Jain and Advani's relationship became public in November 2023 when Jain shared a photo of them together on social media, describing her as the "light of my life." Their relationship had previously been a topic of speculation, particularly when they were seen together at the Diwali celebrations hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Alekha, who made her first public appearance with Aadar at Kareena's Diwali 2023 party, is the founder of Way Well, which is a Mumbai-based community that curates wellness events, workshops and many interactive sessions. While managing the brand's smooth operations and functioning, she also seems to be a model for clothing and jewelry brands, if her Instagram account is to be trusted.

According to Way Well's website, Alekha "graduated from Cornell Hotel School in 2016 and spent two years as a hospitality consultant at Deloitte in Los Angeles, and three years in an Operations focused role in Soho House in Mumbai." Her interests lie in singing, and playing the piano along with subjects like Ayurveda and Yoga.

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria:

Aadar Jain, the son of Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, previously dated actress Tara Sutaria. The couple, who made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020, reportedly ended their relationship last year. According to reports, Tara has also moved on in her life and is currently dating actor Arunoday Singh.

Meanwhile, Aadar Jain, who debuted in Bollywood with 'Qaidi Band' in 2017, was last seen in 'Hello Charlie.'