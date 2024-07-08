Neetu Kapoor Birthday 2024: Alia Bhatt dropped a cute wish for her mother-in-law and called Kapoor her pillar of strength

Listen to this article Neetu Kapoor Birthday 2024: Alia Bhatt drops cute wish for MIL, calls her ‘pillar of strength, peace, and all things fashion’ x 00:00

Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 66th birthday today and has received the cutest wishes from her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt and niece Kareena Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor is currently celebrating her special day with her daughter in the Swiss mountains. Alia Bhatt, while wishing her MIL, called her a pillar of strength.

While sharing a picture of Neetu Kapoor with her mother Soni Razdan, Alia wrote, "Happy birthday, Mom! My pillar of strength, peace, and all things fashion. Love you to the moon and back (yellow heart emojis).” Soon after Alia shared the lovely wish, Neetu Kapoor reacted saying, "Love you too (with heart emoji)."

Neetu Kapoor's nieces, Bollywood's Bebo and Lolo, also wished their cutest aunty. Bebo, while sharing a black-and-white picture of Neetu Kapoor, wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most fit and inspiring Neetu Aunty.” Karisma, on the other hand, wrote, “Happy Birthday to our Neetu Aunty.”

Neetu Kapoor is currently with Riddhima, celebrating her birthday in Switzerland. Kapoor's daughter has shared inside pictures from the birthday celebration. Riddhima has shared a video where we can see Neetu smiling ear to ear as she is all set to cut her birthday cake. While wishing her mom, she said, “Just us girls enjoying our bubbly. Love and only love. Happy birthday, my mommykins.”

While wishing Neetu Kapoor on her special day, Sonali Bendre also shared a beautiful wish, writing, “Happy birthday, Neetu. Hope your day is full of everything that makes you happy (star emoji).”

“Happy birthday, Neetu ma’am. A star as gorgeous as always. We love you,” said her 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-star Maniesh Paul. Soni Razdan shared, “Happy birthday, dearest Neetu. Wishing you lots of joy and lots of love.”

Neetu Kapoor is one of the most loved veteran actresses in the industry. She did around 70-80 movies between the ages of 5 and 21. In 1980, she married Rishi Kapoor. The couple has done several films together, including Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, and more. Later, she left the industry. Neetu made her big comeback last year with Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Anil Kapoor.