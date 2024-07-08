On Neetu Kapoor’s birthday, today, let’s revisit the cute revelations she made about her adorable children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahani

In Pic: Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor & Riddhima Sahani

Listen to this article Neetu Kapoor Birthday 2024: Revisiting her heartwarming revelations about Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahani on Kapil's show x 00:00

Neetu Kapoor was the first guest on Kapil Sharma's Netflix show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show.' This was the first time she appeared on any show with her daughter Riddhima Sahani and son Ranbir Kapoor. The episode was a total nostalgia trip and a laughter riot. On Neetu Kapoor’s birthday today, let’s revisit the cute revelations she made about her adorable children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahani

We often see Ranbir Kapoor and think of him as a cute and calm human being. There is no denying the fact that he doesn’t look notorious. But did you know that Ranbir was a total ‘mastikhor’ in his childhood? Yes, you heard it right. During her appearance on the show, Neetu Kapoor revealed, “Ranbir was very naughty. We used to get complaints every day. They used to tell us, 'Please come, he is not studying; he is playing with cats and dogs.' If you brought a toy home, he wouldn’t play with it; he would break it to see how it functions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But her two children are totally different as grown-ups. They don’t speak loudly and respect money and people. This is not us praising Riddhima and Ranbir; it's their mom Neetu who shared on the show, “Both my children are very cool. Riddhima is also very calm. They have never spoken loudly to anyone. My children have very good values, which Rishi Ji gave them. Value of time, respecting people, respecting money. He was very strict, and my children would watch and learn. I think these same values will be inculcated in Raha as well.”

Neetu Kapoor is one of those emotional moms. For her, it is those little things that are important. Did you know Neetu Kapoor cried when Ranbir put his first paycheck at her feet? During his time on the couch, Ranbir shared, “My first paycheck was ₹250, which I got while assisting on 'Prem Granth.' Like a good boy, I went to my mother's room and put it at her feet. She looked at it and started crying. It was one of those filmy moments that I performed.”

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor was seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo.' Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor recently starred in 'Animal' and is now preparing for Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Ramayana.' As for Riddhima Sahani, she will soon be making her Bollywood debut.