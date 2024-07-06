Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dished out fashion goals in black attire and danced to ‘Show Me The Thumka’ from his film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt fills in for Shraddha Kapoor as she dances to ‘Show Me The Thumka’ with Ranbir Kapoor x 00:00

Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor opted to wear color-coordinated outfits for the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Alia and Ranbir dished out fashion goals in black attire. Alia wore a black lehenga. To complement his wife, Ranbir was seen dressed up in a bandh gala suit.

Alia's sister Shaheen also joined the couple. In the paparazzi images, fans can also spot Aditya Roy Kapur posing with Ranbir, Alia, and Shaheen. They all flashed their million-dollar smiles on the red carpet.

Furthermore, Alia and Ranbir took center stage and danced to the latter’s song ‘Show Me The Thumka’ from his film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Check out the video below.

Ranbir and Alia dancing along with Akash and shloka Ambani on “Show me the thumka” 🔥#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/MiJsXO5cxI — ritika ❤️‍🔥 | L&W ERA (@ritikatweetssx) July 6, 2024

Radhika and Anant’s festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors.

Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Billed as a trilogy, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. It is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year and also features Vedang Raina. The film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.

She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film titled ‘Alpha’ which features Sharvari Wagh and Anil Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia will also share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’. The two have previously worked with the movie maverick in ‘Saawariya’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ respectively.

