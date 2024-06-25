Alia wore a strapless grey gown with a cape extending from her decolletage, while Ranbir kept it classy in a crimson tuxedo and a mask.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Alia Bhatt finally drops pics with Ranbir Kapoor from the Ambani cruise and it's giving Bridgerton x 00:00

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s glamorous looks from the Ambani cruise are finally out. The ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor took to Instagram and dropped a series of pictures with husband Ranbir from the masquerade ball at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding. We must say the couple served Bridgerton vibes.

Alia wore a strapless grey gown with a cape extending from her decolletage, while Ranbir kept it classy in a crimson tuxedo and a mask. “Sunset club,” wrote Alia in the caption.

For the glam, Alia kept it minimal with a peach undertone and tied her hair in a sleek bun. She accessorised the look with diamond drops and held Ranbir close for a romantic frame on the gram. In other pictures, Alia gave a glimpse of the lush green backdrop of the European venue where the who’s who of Bollywood assembled for a bougie affair. Overall, the duo exuded old Hollywood glamour and reminded netizens of Netflix’s trending show ‘Bridgerton’ which is currently making headlines for its third season.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors.

Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Billed as a trilogy, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra', which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. It is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year and also features Vedang Raina. The film is a tale of a sister's love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.

She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year. It also features Sharvari Wagh and Anil Kapoor.

Ranbir and Alia will also share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’. The two have previously worked with the movie maverick in ‘Saawariya’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ respectively.

(With inputs from Agencies)