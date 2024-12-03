On Monday, Aditi and Siddharth posted an adorable bunch of pictures on Instagram and penned a sweet note. Sonakshi Sinha, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan were part of the festivities

Picture Courtesy/Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram account

Newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth had a second wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. And now, the couple are treating their fans back to back with the glimpse of their wedding.

On Monday, Aditi and Siddharth posted an adorable bunch of pictures on Instagram and penned a sweet note which read, "Shiny happy people, Two friends got married, Their friends like family were there,There were proposals and vows, Song, dance and much celebration, There was so much laughter and so many tears, A union of friends it was, Two friends got married, And two pixies became one."

From the couple adorable moments to candid moments of their close friends from the industry, including Sonakshi Sinha, her husband Zaheer Iqbal, Farah Khan, Dulquer Salmaan along with his wife Amal Sufiya, Patralekha, and more.

The pictures were from functions like mehendi, cocktail and marriage function. For mehendi, Aditi wore a white and black sharara set paired with a yellow dupatta, while Siddharth wore an all-black sherwani suit set.

One of the pictures featured a candid moment of filmmaker Farah Khan dancing with joy.

Sonakshi and Zaheer were also seen reading something for the couple at the party.

Aditi posted another adorable set of snaps from the place of their wedding where the couple can be seen fallen in love.

Along with the post, she wrote, "You'll remember me, When the west wind moves, Upon the fields of Barley, We'll forget the sun in his jealous sky, As we walk in Fields of Gold."

In one of the pictures, Aditi can be seen flaunting her crescent Moon alta design.

Aditi and Siddharth had a second wedding ceremony which took place at Alila Fort Bhishangarh.

Aditi was seen wearing a red Sabyasachi lehenga while Siddharth donned an ivory sherwani.

They shared dreamy pictures of their wedding on Instagram and wrote, "The best thing to hold on to in life is each other."

Earlier, Aditi and Siddharth were married in a beautiful South Indian ceremony. The couple, who began dating in 2021, tied the knot in the presence of close family and friends.

In March, Aditi shared a post confirming their engagement, posting a sweet selfie with Siddharth. The two, known for keeping their relationship private, reportedly fell in love while filming *Maha Samundram* in 2021.

