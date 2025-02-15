Along with the caption, Ajay also posted a portrait in which the couple is seen hugging each other while twinning their white outfits.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Ajay Devgn wished his wife, actress Kajol, a 'Happy Valentine's Day' by penning a heartfelt note for his better half in which he recalls the day he fell in love with her. Ajay Devgn, who is not so expressive about his personal life on social media, penned a love note for his wife, Kajol, on Valentine's Day. In a heartwarming post through his Instagram account, the 'Singham' actor recalled his decision to fall in love with Kajol and wrote, "Figured early on who to share my heart with... and till date, it remains the same! My #Valentine today & everyday" accompanied by a red heart. Along with the caption, Ajay also posted a portrait in which the couple is seen hugging each other while twinning their white outfits.

Ajay-Kajol is not the only B-town couple who celebrated their love on Valentine's Day. The newly-wed couple Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a married couple but virtually. Kriti took to Instagram and shared a screen recording of her heartfelt V-Day video call with her husband, Pulkit. In the clip, the couple can be seen making a heart-hand gesture.

Their adorable long-distance celebration was filled with love, laughter, and heartfelt moments, proving that distance is no match for their bond. "Long distance wala valentine! #happyvalentinesday #myvalentine #pyaar," she captioned the post. On Valentine's Day, actress Priyanka Chopra also shared a rare photo from her dating days with husband Nick Jonas on social media. Through a heartwarming post, she narrated how her love story with the pop singer Nick began and how it is progressing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Fashion' actress shared some cute clicks with her husband, to celebrate their love story on Valentine's Day. In the first picture, the duo were seen twinning in white outfits while the actress rested her head on the shoulders of the pop singer. The date of capture was also mentioned in the photo. As per the post, the picture is expected to be taken in January 2018.

Another photo from Priyanka's post appears to be from her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding in Mumbai recently. While twinning in blue outfits, the couple posed for an adorable selfie at an event. While sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "How it started.. How it's going. Happy Valentine's Day to my forever, Valentine." Nick and Priyanka got married in Jodhpur in December 2018. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony.

